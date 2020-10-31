Keeping the polls clean so you can cast your vote worry free

VIGO COUNTY, In. (WTHI) - Election day is just 3 days away, but early voting is already well underway with record participation in many communities.

Clay county for example just broke another record for single-day voting Saturday.

That means crews are also working to make sure polling places are clean and free of COVID-19.

News 10 stopped by the International Union of Operating Engineers polling place on South US Highway 41 in Vigo county Saturday.

There, the voting booths are wiped down after each voter and an inspector tells us everything is cleaned every half-hour.

Come election day, ServPro crews will be at this location to keep it clean.

"Election Day, we're expecting a huge turnout and with ServPro here it allows the employees for the election board to be more free to take care of the voters coming in and out," said inspector Shawn Foster.

Voters have to do their part, too!

Come with your mask on and keep 6 feet between you and other voters.