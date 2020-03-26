Clear

Keeping the lights on: Here's what Duke Energy is doing to keep workers healthy

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 2:59 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - Right now the world is full of uncertainty. It's a feeling one local man can sympathize with.

We spoke with Rick Burger. He's the district manager for Duke Energy in Terre Haute.

Burger says he wants to assure everyone the company is doing what it can to keep all of its workers healthy and the lights on.

Right now...Burger says workers have been divided up. They are working in different shifts. This is all to make sure you don't have too many people working at the same time.

"We might as well just say we're going to approach every day as if a storm was coming. We have so many plans in action. Scenario one, two, three. We have studied this and we're ready. We are ready," Burger said.

Burger also wants people to be on the lookout for scammers during these trying times.

