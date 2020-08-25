Keeping our children safe by staying off your phone and following the law

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Indiana Hands-Free Driving Law was put into place in July first. This means you cannot be on your phone while you are driving. This law is now even more important now that school has started.

The Vigo County Sheriff department says they want to remind people of this new law. Sheriff Plasse says it is up to the discretion of every officer to give out citations if you are breaking the law.

He says the department is not looking to actively ticket you, they just want to ensure the safety of residents, especially with school starting back up.

He says, ”We just want people to get on board, and especially since school’s back in session to make sure our kids are safe.”

The minimum fine for this violation is $140. With school is back in session and that means you need to be more aware when driving.

This means school busses and school zones will now have to be more closely followed. Indiana has recently made its punishment steeper in order to help have fewer accidents.

You can now be fined up to $10,000 and spend 12 months in jail if you are in violation of a school bus that is stopped. If you speed in a school zone that is a class B infraction and you can be fined a minimum of $140.

Vigo county sheriff department says they just want to keep the kids safe. Sheriff Plasse says, ”Our goal is to never go out and ticket people, but we need to keep pour kids safe. When people start violating those laws around the school busses and schools, we’ll enforce that to keep our kids safe.”

Sheriff Plasse the best thing you can do is be aware of your surroundings and slow down.