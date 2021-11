CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A program that feeds local kids needs your help ahead of the holidays.

The Clay Youth Food Program is placing its order for the big Christmas delivery. The group says it needs around $13,000.

Each year, volunteers load up food and deliver it to hundreds of kids in Clay County.

The donations help families during the Christmas break.

It can be a hard time for students who lose access to food at school. If you can help, click here to learn how to donate.