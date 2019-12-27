Keeping holiday leftovers safe

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- You may have a fridge full of leftovers thanks to yesterday's Christmas meal.

How long are leftover food items good for?

Health officials recommend saving your leftovers for one to three days.

If you are unsure how long food was set out, throw it out.

You can freeze food to help preserve its longevity.

Make sure food is stored in an air tight container.

You may not be able to tell if a food item is bad just by smell, taste or appearance.

"Ease on the side of caution,” Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department told News 10. “You know if it's been in the fridge for a while you didn't date it which a lot of us don't do at home always better just to throw it out it can really take you down if you get food poisoning no one wants that during the holidays or any other time."

