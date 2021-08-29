Keeping history alive with bushels of beans

Fontanet, Ind. (WTHI) - Local residents enjoyed a day full of bounce houses and free beans!

Many would say it doesn't get much better than that.

This is all thanks to the Fontanet Bean Dinner Association.

On Saturday, the 125th annual bean dinner took place from noon to 8 p.m.

The dinner included big bowls of beans, with a side of bounce houses for the kids, a cruise-in open to all classes of cars, trucks, and motorcycles, and even a live band.

This event is a long-running tradition in the small town of Fontanet, and it's of historical importance.

"A gathering of the Civil War veterans that basically started it, and their basic meal was beans and hardtack...so we've continued that tradition," President of the Fontanet Bean Dinner Association Kevin Payton said.

The association is accepting donations to help pay for next year's beans, bacon, and bands.