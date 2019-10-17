Clear

Keeping chickens under their wing and inside city limits is ruffling some feathers

Many cities allow chickens to be housed inside their city limits. But Terre Haute is not one of them. Now, city leaders are looking to possibly change that.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A lot of cities let people keep chickens in their city limits, but Terre Haute doesn't, which has been ruffling people's feathers for years.

Matthew Graham is no farmer, but he does own chickens!

"Most people think it's really cool and they want to come over," he said. 

A few days ago he got a knock on his front door.

"It was like 9 or 10 in the morning and they came and knocked," Graham said. "We aren't typically expecting people around that time."

It was a city code enforcement officer. He told Graham chickens were not allowed in Terre Haute city limits. He said he had 10 days to find a new home for his chickens, but Graham was never given any citations or paperwork.

Graham said he doesn't see the issue over chickens living in the city limits

"They're small harmless animals. We have bigger issues to deal with than people safely keeping small, harmless animals," he said.

This issue was brought before city leaders months ago. Now, there is a chicken ordinance exploratory committee. That committee includes someone from Purdue Extension, Animal Control, city residents and 3 City Council members.

"We're trying to consider the pros and cons and what kinds of things an ordinance would need to have to both protect the public and to allow for this to happen," Martha Crossen, City Council president said.

A few months ago the ordinance was changed to allow bees to be kept inside city limits. Graham thinks chickens should be included as well.

"I don't see chickens being any more dangerous than bees. My dog's probably more dangerous than my chickens," he said. "So, I'd like to see it put into clearer words that we are allowed to have the same as the bees." 

One of the big problems with the code right now is that it doesn't specifically say chickens are not allowed. It only says agricultural animals but doesn't specify what an agricultural animal is. They say it's based on the United States Department of Agriculture definition.

The chicken ordinance committee is having a meeting on Monday, October, 21st. tp talk about the ordinance moving forward.

That will start at 4:30 in the City Hall courtroom.

In the meantime, if you are for having chickens in the city you can connect with others on this issue by visiting the "Haute Hens" Facebook page, here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Police take part in Tip a Cop event

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hawthorn Woods burglary suspects

Image

Major milestone reached in Rose-Hulman construction project

Image

Keeping chickens under their wing and inside city limits is ruffling some feathers

Image

Parke Heritage Volleyball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln volleyball

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

THS Tennis

Image

ISU women

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season