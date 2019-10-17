Keeping chickens under their wing and inside city limits is ruffling some feathers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A lot of cities let people keep chickens in their city limits, but Terre Haute doesn't, which has been ruffling people's feathers for years.

Matthew Graham is no farmer, but he does own chickens!

"Most people think it's really cool and they want to come over," he said.

A few days ago he got a knock on his front door.

"It was like 9 or 10 in the morning and they came and knocked," Graham said. "We aren't typically expecting people around that time."

It was a city code enforcement officer. He told Graham chickens were not allowed in Terre Haute city limits. He said he had 10 days to find a new home for his chickens, but Graham was never given any citations or paperwork.

Graham said he doesn't see the issue over chickens living in the city limits

"They're small harmless animals. We have bigger issues to deal with than people safely keeping small, harmless animals," he said.

This issue was brought before city leaders months ago. Now, there is a chicken ordinance exploratory committee. That committee includes someone from Purdue Extension, Animal Control, city residents and 3 City Council members.

"We're trying to consider the pros and cons and what kinds of things an ordinance would need to have to both protect the public and to allow for this to happen," Martha Crossen, City Council president said.

A few months ago the ordinance was changed to allow bees to be kept inside city limits. Graham thinks chickens should be included as well.

"I don't see chickens being any more dangerous than bees. My dog's probably more dangerous than my chickens," he said. "So, I'd like to see it put into clearer words that we are allowed to have the same as the bees."

One of the big problems with the code right now is that it doesn't specifically say chickens are not allowed. It only says agricultural animals but doesn't specify what an agricultural animal is. They say it's based on the United States Department of Agriculture definition.

The chicken ordinance committee is having a meeting on Monday, October, 21st. tp talk about the ordinance moving forward.

That will start at 4:30 in the City Hall courtroom.

