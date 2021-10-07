Keeping Parke County Safe During Covered Bridge Festival

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- As the countdown to Covered Bridge comes to a close, more and more people are entering Parke County.

Just like the vendors, local officials, and local businesses, local law enforcement is preparing for the millions of people expected at this year's event.

Justin Cole, Parke County's Sherriff, says it's all hands on deck when it comes to Covered Bridge prep. The Parke County Sherriff's department begins preparing a week in advance. They start by hanging road closure signs and organizing officer booths in each town.

"It's very taxing on us," he said. "We try to do various things to get us prepared."

It can be very taxing indeed. Each officer works a ten-hour shift during the ten-day festival. Cole said officers are needed at each location to make response times quicker.

The biggest problem throughout the festival is traffic congestion. Cole said major congestion is expected in Bridgeton and Mansfield. Still, he said all roads, including town and highways, will see heavy traffic all throughout the weekend.

"If you are driving through the county or through one of those areas," he said. "Just be observant, Be alert."

Pedestrians and farm equipment are two of the main things you'll need to watch out for. Both of those require drivers to slow down. Pedestrians will be crossing town roads, but many have been known to cross highways for shopping at yard sales or pop-up markets. Sherriff Cole says there have been a few cases of people getting hit by vehicles in the area.

"For the pedestrians," he said. "We urge that if you're in a town with a stoplight or crosswalk, definitely use that route. The highways just be very, very, very careful and make sure you look both ways before you step into the roadway."

Cole said he welcomes everyone in for the Covered Bridge Festival and encouraged visitors to take in all the sights. He said everyone should just be cautious while out enjoying the great things Parke County has to offer.

