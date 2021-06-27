Keep it funky fresh with "Ferm Fresh"-for all your probiotic needs

VIGO COUNTY-Ind. (WTHI) - "Ferm Fresh" had its grand opening on Sunday morning.

They started their journey selling their products at the local farmer's market back in 2019. Then, they upped their game in 2020 when they began wholesale, and now have a shop in Twelve Points.

At Ferm Fresh, they pride themselves in being "Innovators of Fermentation."

They produce their own kombucha, sauerkraut, kimchi, hot sauce, and salad dressings. Everything in the shop is probiotic and gut-friendly.

The shop is part of the revitalization of the Twelve Points area. The owners, Anthony and Megan Gossett, urge everyone to come and check out the re-vamped neighborhood.

"We just really hope that people visit everyone, so come to our shop and see what we have to offer," Megan Gossett said. "And visit our neighbors and make a day out of it. Walk around and enjoy yourself because it's a beautiful area."