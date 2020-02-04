Kayak launch sites coming soon to Vigo County parks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Kayaking will soon be more accessible in Vigo County.

The Vigo County Parks Department is installing a kayak launch at Dewey Point in West Terre Haute in a few weeks.

Leaders say they expect this to be done towards the end of February, beginning of March.

"It’s the first kayak launch we'll have, so it'll be great,” Vigo County Parks Department Superintendent Adam Grossman told News 10. “You can go to Dewey Point, park, walk just down over the hill a few feet, launch off a really nice kayak launch out into the Wabashiki wetlands."

Launch sites will follow at Fowler and Hawthorn parks this spring.

If you don't have a kayak, the parks department will offer rentals on a limited basis.

This project follows feedback from the parks department's master plan survey.

Additional opportunities for water recreation was a top area of interest.