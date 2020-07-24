Kat a Korner in Sullivan back open for business

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)-It's been more than a year and several months since Kat a Korner in Sullivan was open.

With a brand new look and more space, many are jumping for joy.

It's the diner's second week of being open.

Owner of the restaurant Fred Richey said the new space is 3,300 square feet.

LINK | COMMUNITY REFLECTS ON LOSS OF KAT-A-KORNER DINER IN SULLIVAN

He said it's so big the new dining room is almost as big as the old building itself.

The kitchen staff has more room to work and move around.

It has been a learning curve for him trying to operate a restaurant during COVID-19.

They can only seat 75% capacity. But he said it's like a breath of fresh air to be back open again.

"I was raised to just keep on plugging along, no matter what comes along you deal with it and you overcome it. We're learning the new building the new atmosphere the way things flow, ah it's great," said Richey.