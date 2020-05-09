Kadel's Hallmark welcomes in shoppers looking for Mother's Day gifts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With businesses in Indiana opening back up, people are heading out to find that perfect Mother's Day gift.

Kadel's Hallmark in Terre Haute reopened Monday.

Since then, folks have been coming to the store to buy cards, accessories, clothes, and knick-knacks.

"Everyone seems to be excited to get out and about for their special moms they have in their lives. We all know no one is as special as the moms that you have in your life, so we're glad to be here," said Sue McCallum.

If you're looking for a last minute gift on Sunday, Kadel's will still be open for shopping.

You can head out from 11 to 5pm.