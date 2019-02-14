TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Valentine's day is here! if you have found yourself forgetting or hurrying to buy those last minute gifts it's not too late.
Kadel's Hallmark in Terre Haute was busy preparing for Thursday.
The store is offering a huge selection of cards, stuffed animals, and they tell us their number one seller is fudge!
They say this is the best gift for any of you sweet tooth lovers
Kadel's was sweet enough to make us our very own personalized fudge shaped in a heart!
Related Content
- Kadel's Hallmark prepares for last minute rush
- Honey Creek Mall stores get ready for last minute Christmas shopping rush
- Baesler's Market feels game day rush for Super Bowl
- Restaurants gear up for the Valentine's Day rush
- Beekeepers' Spring preparations underway
- There is still time for some last minute Christmas shopping!
- Area hospitals prepare for disasters
- Knox County prepares for primaries
- Prepare now for Fall allergies
- Area farmers prepare for harvest
Scroll for more content...