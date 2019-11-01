KOA in Vigo County under new ownership, with planned improvements

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information for you about a Wabash Valley campground.

The former Terre Haute KOA is now under new ownership. It also has a new name.

It's now called 'The Terre Haute Campground.'

The new owners say they have big plans. They told us they want to clean the place up, renovate the store and restrooms, and fix drainage problems.

They're also taking the facility out of the 'Kampgrounds of America' system.

The new owners say they can't afford the KOA fees and still make the necessary improvements.

"They (KOA) don't have the high standards that we have and the team that we have is unbelievable and they want to keep the place clean and nice and raise the standards and be basically a resort so people can come and enjoy it," owner Chet Kiefer said.

They also run the Lakewood Campground in Effingham, Illinois.