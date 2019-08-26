Clear

KFC partners with Beyond Meat

Kentucky Fried Chicken plans to test plant-based chicken nuggets and boneless wings Tuesday at one of its restaurants in Atlanta. Depending on customer feedback, the chain could expand the test to other markets.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — It’s finger lickin’ fake chicken.

Kentucky Fried Chicken plans to test plant-based chicken nuggets and boneless wings Tuesday at one of its restaurants in Atlanta. Depending on customer feedback, the chain could expand the test to other markets.

California-based startup Beyond Meat said it developed the new product specifically for KFC. It’s made with wheat protein coated in a proprietary breading.

Beyond Meat also sells plant-based burgers, sausages and meat crumbles at grocery stores and some fast food chains like Carl’s Jr. and Del Taco. Frozen plant-based chicken strips were the first product Beyond Meat sold, starting in 2012. But the company pulled them off the market earlier this year because it wanted to improve the recipe.

Restaurants are responding to a surge in consumer demand for plant-based meats as people seek healthier, more sustainable food. U.S. sales of meat substitutes are expected to jump 78% to $2.5 billion between 2018 and 2023, according to Euromonitor.

Beyond Meat already has some serious competition in the plant-based chicken market. Tyson Foods, one of the world’s largest meat producers, recently announced plans to sell nuggets made from pea protein. Chicken producer Perdue Farms is also making nuggets, tenders and patties from a blend of chicken and vegetables.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 8-26

Image

Health department looking at new regulations for food trucks

Image

Second Vigo County Menards location set to open Tuesday

Image

Local restaurant teams up with VCSC to encourage childhood literacy

Image

Eastern Greene students return to class after HAZMAT incident

Image

Wabash Valley Community Foundation CODA grant

Image

Kevin's back, and talks about how long the rain will stick around

Image

'Welcome Week' kicks off at Ivy Tech

Image

Section of Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute closes for construction

Image

Drought Creeping into Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore