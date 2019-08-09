Clear

K-12 textbook fees to be released soon, what parents should know

Vigo County parents will get a first look at textbook fees in about two weeks.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 2:37 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County parents will get a first look at textbook fees in about two weeks.

That's for kindergarten through 8th grade.

Meanwhile, high school fees will be figured towards the end of September.

To accurately bill each student, administrators wait a little longer for high school numbers. That's because students often change their schedules during the first few weeks.

Given the school corporation's financial situation right now, leaders say accurate bills are crucial in helping the district move forward.

"2.2 million dollars, in the last five years, we've subsidized textbook fees just because we haven't gotten the billing quite right," said Communications Director Bill Riley, "and so we're really focused on that this year because our cash balance is declining."

Prices are set for kindergarten through 5th grade. 6th through 8th prices are subject to change, depending on the elective courses your child is taking. 

The prices below also include "consumable fees", which cover costs for materials, like workbooks.

Kindergarten: $125.98

1st: $139.27

2nd: $125.38

3rd: $130.47

4th: $101.74

5th: $119.87

6th: Ranges from $146.61 - $165.96

7th: Ranges from $150.13 - $164.56

8th: Ranges from $149.54 - $168.05

Riley says bills will be sent home with parents.

If you're having trouble paying the textbook fee, Riley recommends families apply for the free/reduced lunch program as it could significantly cut costs.

"Free and reduced lunch students pay no rental fees for textbooks," said Riley, "but they will still pay a consumables fee. Workbooks, worksheets, things like that."

To see if you're eligible for free/reduced lunch, click here

Parents will be able to pay fees, through the Vigo County School Corporation Central Office, by phone. New this year, parents can also pay online using the Skyward service. 

