Juvenile injured after crash involving semi in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is recovering, and a part of a highway was closed.

It happened after a crash Wednesday night.

It happened on U.S. 41 near County Road 200 North. It involved a semi-truck and a white passenger vehicle.

Officials say a juvenile was driving the car. They believe he disregarded a stop sign and drove in front of the semi.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said that the juvenile was injured and taken to an area hospital.

U.S. 41 northbound was closed as crews continued to clear it. Southbound was down to one lane.