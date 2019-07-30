Juvenile in custody after stabbing report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Police say a juvenile is in custody for a stabbing in Terre Haute.

Police say an underaged male suspect cut a man with a knife. Just before 5 o'clock Tuesday evening police took a call about a stabbing.

The report was near Crawford Street and Gilbert Avenue that's not far from Thompson Park.

Police expect the victim to be okay and at this time, police aren't releasing the suspect's age and name because he is a minor