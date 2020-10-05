Juvenile arrested after Terre Haute police chase in a stolen car

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was arrested after a Monday afternoon chase in a stolen car in Terre Haute.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the driver was a juvenile.

Police said the chase started when officers saw the stolen vehicle near the Days Inn in Terre Haute. The underage driver allegedly refused to stop, going around three blocks and crashing into the back of Premier Auto.

After the crash, the driver reportedly fled on foot. Police were able to catch that person and arrest them.

According to police, there was minor damage to the car and business.