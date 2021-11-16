Just under two percent of Indiana kids, 5-11, have received the COVID-19 vaccine

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available for kids ages five through 11, there is a huge push to increase the vaccination rates.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine children receive is one-third of the typical adult dose.

Across the Hoosier state, 9,000 kids in that age range have received the vaccine. Among kids ages five through 11, that is just 1.9 percent.

The Vigo County Health Department says it is offering the vaccine to children by appointment.

Andrea Craft, a nurse with the health department, encourages all parents to get their kids vaccinated.

"We want everyone to have a happy and healthy Thanksgiving and holiday season. It is safe; it is effective. I know there's still a lot of questions and concerns, so we are always willing to discuss those," Craft says.

Learn where you can get your child vaccinated here.