Just a year after a near-death accident, local businessman celebrates 25 years in business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mark Clinkenbeard Construction has been in business for 25 years in Terre Haute.

On Friday, the mayor of Terre Haute helped create a ribbon-cutting for a new showroom.

Clinkenbeard and his construction company began construction on the old home 20 months ago. The renovation comes after a hard year for Clinkenbeard.

He was involved in a near-death crash last year. He told us he's thankful for community support.

"I love the community. It's the best thing about it. The people are giving people, and I am so happy just to be a part of it," Clinkenbeard said.

The company says the next thing on the agenda is a project for veterans. The company is raising money for the Tiny Homes for Vets project.