Business owner and former reserve deputy both face charges in corrupt business case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One Terre Haute business owner faced a judge Thursday morning, while another doesn't show up in connection with a case involving corrupt business influence, forgery, and counterfeiting.

It's all the result of a nearly four-year long investigation.

Richrd Turriff and James Passwater II both face charges.

A tip to Indiana State Police claimed Turriff's business, R and D imports was processing as many as 50,000 auto titles a year. Turriff processed titles sold in Canada. State police say Passwater's name was on all of them, yet not all of the handwriting matched his.

A third man, Matthew Newberry, claims Turriff used photocopied title applications with Passwater's name already on them.

Turriff declined to comment. A jury trial is set for June 10.