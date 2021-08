TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Jury selection started Monday for a Vigo County murder trial.

Samuel Haney faces burglary, arson, and felony murder charges.

This is in connection to the death of his brother, Terry. He died in a fire in late April of 2020.

Police think Haney deliberately set the fire.

Last Friday, Haney rejected a plea offer paving the way for the trial.

The state fired habitual offender charges against him on Monday morning.