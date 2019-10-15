Clear

Jury selection begins in Indiana woman’s trial for bus stop deaths

Jury selection is underway in the trial of an Indiana woman who allegedly struck and killed three children with a pickup truck as they crossed a two-lane state highway to board a school bus.

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — Jury selection is underway in the trial of an Indiana woman who allegedly struck and killed three children with a pickup truck as they crossed a two-lane state highway to board a school bus.

Prosecutors and attorneys for 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester began selecting jurors Tuesday in Fulton County.

Shepherd faces three counts of reckless homicide and other charges in the Oct. 30, 2018, crash. She’s pleaded not guilty .

Police say 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed and a fourth child was badly injured when Shepherd’s pickup struck them about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

Shepherd told authorities she didn’t realize she was approaching a stopped school bus, despite the activated stop arm and flashing lights.

