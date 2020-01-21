Jury selection begins for man accused of setting fire to Vigo County Community Corrections building

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The trial for a man accused of setting a fire at the Vigo County Community Corrections facility is underway.
Jury selected for the Jason Morales trial started on Tuesday.
The case is tied to a fire at the community corrections building in Terre Haute in June of 2018.
LINK | SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS THE MAN SUSPECTED OF SETTING FIRE TO COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS BUILDING WALKING THE HALLS
Investigators said Morales intentionally set fire to the facility.
He is representing himself in this case. Morales has prior convictions for arson, reckless homicide, and sexual misconduct.
We will continue to follow this trial and bring you the latest as it becomes available.
