Clear

Jury selection begins for Indiana man accused of murder, cannibalism

A murder trial is getting underway for a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 1:47 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A murder trial is getting underway for a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body.

Attorneys for 38-year-old Joseph Oberhansley and Clark County prosecutors began selecting jurors Monday in suburban Indianapolis, in the Hamilton County seat of Noblesville.

Oberhansley’s jury selection was moved due to media attention and the extreme charges he faces.

He’s charged with murder, burglary and rape. Prosecutors say Oberhansley broke into the Jeffersonville home of his 46-year-old ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, in September 2014, raped her, fatally stabbed her and ate parts of her body.

The 12 chosen jurors and four alternates will be brought to Jeffersonville in Clark County for the trial and will be sequestered for its duration.

Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Hot conditions with afternoon storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bloomfield Designated as early college high school 6:00

Image

"See You in Terre Haute 2025" Now New Community Plan

Image

ISU's Donaghy Day: Beautifying campus with help from the students

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Wabash Valley congregation enjoys services in brand new church built in just 30 hours

Image

Monday: Mixing sun and clouds. Spotty showers. High: 88°

Image

Brazil Concert Band

Image

Wabash Valley HOF Picnic

Image

March through the Arch

Image

Weather impact on Wabash Valley gardens

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'