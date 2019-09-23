Jury selected for man accused of 2018 Terre Haute murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A jury has been selected in the murder trial of Clarence Bell Jr.

Police say Bell shot and killed Ray Rose in September of 2018.

Officers found Rose's body on the side of 18th and Wabash in Terre Haute.

They say Rose was a transient.

Police say the murder happened shortly after Bell's car was damaged.

According to court staff, the trial is expected to last all week.