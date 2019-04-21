Jury finds Parke County man 'not guilty' for 2018 homicide

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details on a Parke County homicide case from last June.
A jury found Dana Harris, Jr. not guilty for aggravated battery, reckless homicide, and criminal recklessness.
Police said Harris was the suspect in a stabbing that led to the death of Shane Skelton.
Harris said the stabbing happened in self-defense.
