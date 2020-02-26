Jury delivers verdict in Vigo County case involving Red Flag Law

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A jury has delivered a verdict in a case that involved a man threatening her.
Gary Diana,55 faced charges of intimidation and possession of a controlled substance. The charges stem back to an incident in April of 2018.
At the time, police said his home nurse contacted police and said Diana threatened her.
LINK | VIGO COUNTY MAN ARRESTED FOR THREATENING HEALTH CARE WORKER, ATF, FBI CALLED AFTER WEAPONS AND EXPLOSIVES FOUND IN HIS HOME
As part of the investigation, police searched his home. They used the Red Flag Law to temporarily take 200 guns, ammunition, and explosives from his home on 936 E. Sunset Pike Drive in southern Vigo County.
The law enables authorities to restrict gun usage for people who may harm to others or themselves.
As of now, there's no sentencing date set.
