PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A jury has delivered a verdict in an Illinois murder case.

Christopher Glass was found guilty on three charges. Those are:

First-degree murder

Concealment of homicide

Aggravated battery

The charges stem back to the killing of Kimberly Mattingly one year ago. She was from Paris, Illinois.

Police found her body in Effingham County after her family reported her missing.

A jury previously found Aaron Kaiser guilty on a charge of concealing a homicide.