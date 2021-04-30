Clear

Jury convicts 2 men in Indiana woman’s torture-slaying

Two men have been convicted in the 2019 torture-slaying of a northern Indiana woman whose body was found inside a trash bin dumped in southern Michigan.

Posted: Apr 30, 2021 1:54 PM
Updated: Apr 30, 2021 2:37 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Two men have been convicted in the 2019 torture-slaying of a northern Indiana woman whose body was found inside a trash bin dumped in southern Michigan.

An Elkhart County jury found Donald Owen Jr., 22, and Mario Angulo Jr., 20, guilty of murder Thursday in the October 2019 and killing of 31-year-old Kimberly Dyer at a house in Elkhart.

The Columbia City woman’s body was found stuffed in a trash bin and dumped and covered in a marshy area near Constantine, Michigan.

Owen and Angulo, who were tried jointly during a nearly two-week trial, were also convicted of robbing and injuring Robert Porter, 32, of Sturgis, Michigan.

Jurors will reconvene May 17 to decide if the Elkhart men will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Evidence was presented at trial showed that Dyer was accused by people at the Elkhart house, described as a haven for methamphetamine users, as having a so-called “snitch list” of names.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katelyn Doyle said Dyer was tortured for hours in the house’s basement before Owen ordered that she be “put to sleep.” Doyle said Angulo then sliced Dyer’s throat with the glass of a broken bottle, killing her.

A third man, Matthew Murzynski, 25, of Elkhart, had been charged with robbery and confinement in the case but he previously pleaded guilty to charges and is awaiting a May 6 sentencing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Paris
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Sunny with a Cool Breeze!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fork in the Road: Grandma Vera's Cafe and Bakery

Image

Fork in the Road: Does the West Union Cafe have the best pie in the Wabash Valley?

Image

Fork in the Road: The Pie at the Maxwell House

Image

Fork in the Road: Scout's Pizzeria

Image

Fork in the Road Best Pie Winner Announced

Image

TH South win Softball Glove Trophy

Image

King heading into Indiana High School Football Hall of Fame

Image

TH South girls tennis beats THN for 10th straight time

Image

CRIME STOPPERS: BURGLARY AT A LOCAL CHURCH

Image

Two teachers help this Wabash Valley 4th grader build his artistic talent

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1331747

Reported Deaths: 24252
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5332979942
DuPage885191260
Will73647977
Lake65828970
Kane57071761
Winnebago32069465
Madison30112516
McHenry27861282
St. Clair27502509
Peoria22330291
Champaign20203143
Sangamon18231232
McLean17559173
Tazewell16486269
Rock Island14573305
Kankakee13811203
Kendall1268091
LaSalle12129235
Macon10461193
DeKalb9643118
Vermilion9234131
Adams8313119
Williamson7307126
Whiteside7047166
Boone655771
Ogle594079
Clinton573190
Grundy572771
Coles561594
Knox5429138
Jackson491863
Henry484363
Effingham469772
Livingston469784
Macoupin463681
Stephenson461881
Woodford456770
Marion4433115
Franklin437470
Monroe433391
Jefferson4211119
Randolph411584
Lee407051
Morgan382280
Fulton376750
Logan375557
Montgomery367473
Bureau361182
Christian357872
Fayette314855
Perry313859
Iroquois293564
McDonough271144
Jersey266749
Douglas256335
Saline254153
Lawrence239825
Shelby226937
Union223840
Crawford210026
Bond201224
Cass196324
Jo Daviess179124
Pike177951
Clark177732
Warren176846
Wayne175252
Hancock173831
Ford173146
Carroll172736
Richland172740
Edgar167939
White167426
Washington163525
Moultrie158526
Clay147943
Mason146342
Piatt144114
Greene142933
De Witt142524
Johnson141114
Mercer141033
Wabash134112
Massac132240
Cumberland128619
Menard120112
Jasper114817
Marshall101918
Hamilton82515
Schuyler7245
Brown6956
Pulaski6817
Stark62623
Edwards56612
Henderson52114
Calhoun5142
Scott4741
Alexander46311
Putnam4633
Gallatin4554
Hardin37512
Pope3104
Out of IL30
Unassigned02325

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 718948

Reported Deaths: 13324
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion980591734
Lake52697955
Allen39858675
Hamilton35095408
St. Joseph34907548
Elkhart27951434
Vanderburgh22178395
Tippecanoe22173217
Porter18357304
Johnson17729375
Hendricks16995311
Clark12799191
Madison12454339
Vigo12328244
Monroe11693167
LaPorte11495207
Delaware10497185
Howard9772214
Kosciusko9293116
Hancock8132139
Bartholomew7998155
Warrick7744155
Floyd7600176
Wayne6968198
Grant6938172
Boone6620101
Morgan6486139
Dubois6125117
Marshall5903109
Dearborn576076
Cass5749105
Henry5637101
Noble551383
Jackson497272
Shelby485396
Lawrence4411119
Gibson432190
Harrison430872
Clinton424353
Montgomery421288
DeKalb420384
Whitley389539
Huntington383980
Steuben377657
Miami377565
Knox369490
Jasper357647
Putnam355560
Wabash350878
Adams338954
Ripley336869
Jefferson324681
White311154
Daviess291999
Wells289581
Decatur281892
Fayette278062
Greene273085
Posey270433
Scott263353
LaGrange260670
Clay257245
Randolph238880
Washington236131
Spencer229331
Jennings227448
Fountain211145
Starke210552
Sullivan209642
Owen194156
Fulton193540
Jay188129
Carroll186920
Perry182237
Orange179754
Rush171624
Vermillion167343
Franklin166535
Tipton161644
Parke145216
Blackford134332
Pike132034
Pulaski115245
Newton105334
Brown100941
Crawford98314
Benton98214
Martin85015
Warren80415
Switzerland7778
Union70410
Ohio56111
Unassigned0411