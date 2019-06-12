CLAY COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - A jury convicted a Brazil, Indiana man charged with child neglect.
Brice Holden faced charges of child neglect. police say six small children were living in a home in Clay County in terrible condition.
Authorities also arrested three other people in connection to this investigation.
