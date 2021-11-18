Clear

Jurors to begin third day of deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial a day after rewatching drone video key to defense's mistrial request

The jury is set to enter its third day of deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial on Thursday for charges related to the fatal shooting of two people and the wounding of another during last year's unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 9:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The jury is set to enter its third day of deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial on Thursday for charges related to the fatal shooting of two people and the wounding of another during last year's unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The 12-person jury, made up of five men and seven women, deliberated on five felony charges on Tuesday and Wednesday. They have asked the court a handful of questions so far, including requests to rewatch much of the video evidence of the shootings.

One of those videos, a drone video showing Rittenhouse shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, is at the heart of a defense request for a mistrial in the case. The jury watched that video and FBI surveillance video Wednesday afternoon for 45 minutes in the courtroom.

Prosecutors received a high-definition version of the drone video mid-trial but Rittenhouse's defense team says it received a compressed, lower-quality version from the prosecution, which described it as a technical glitch. The defense learned about the discrepancy after testimony ended and so asked the judge to declare a mistrial.

The defense has also filed a motion for mistrial with prejudice -- meaning the state would not be able to retry Rittenhouse -- for intentional "prosecutorial overreach" related to the prosecution's line of questioning during Rittenhouse's testimony last week.

Judge Bruce Schroeder has not ruled on either motion.

The deliberations come after a two-week trial highlighted by emotional and compelling testimony from Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old at the center of debates around self-defense, gun ownership and Black Lives Matter demonstrations. On the stand, he told jurors -- and the viewing public -- that he acted in self-defense.

"I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself," he testified.

Rittenhouse is charged with five felonies: first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Jurors are also able to consider lesser offenses for two of the five counts. If convicted on the most serious charge, Rittenhouse could face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Schroeder dismissed a misdemeanor weapons possession charge and a non-criminal curfew violation prior to deliberations.

The charges stem from the chaotic unrest last year in the wake of the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man. After instances of rioting and fiery destruction, Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, took a medical kit and an AR-15-style rifle and joined up with a group of other armed people in Kenosha on August 25, 2020.

There, Rittenhouse fatally shot Rosenbaum -- who was chasing the teenager and threw a bag at him -- and then tried to flee. A crowd of people pursued the teenager, and Rittenhouse shot at an unidentified man who tried to kick him; fatally shot Anthony Huber, who had hit him with a skateboard; and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, who was armed with a pistol.

What happened in the trial
Prosecutors called 22 witnesses over the course of six days as they sought to show Rittenhouse acted recklessly that night and provoked Rosenbaum by pointing the rifle at him, setting off the ensuing series of events.

"That is what provokes this entire incident," Binger said in closing arguments. "When the defendant provokes this incident, he loses the right to self-defense. You cannot claim self-defense against a danger you create."

The prosecution portrayed the three other people who confronted the teen as "heroes" trying to stop what they believed to be an active shooting. Binger also questioned the teenager's decision to take a gun into the city in the first place, calling him a "chaos tourist."

However, on the stand, Rittenhouse testified he acted in self-defense when he shot four times at Rosenbaum, who he said had threatened him earlier, chased him, thrown a bag at him and lunged for his gun. Rittenhouse also referred to the three other people he shot at as part of a "mob" chasing him.

He became emotional and broke down into tears during his testimony as he began to recount the initial shooting, leading to a break in the case.

In closing arguments, defense attorney Mark Richards said Rittenhouse feared for his life when he opened fire.

"Every person who was shot was attacking Kyle. One with a skateboard, one with his hands, and one with his feet, one with a gun," Richards said. "Hands and feet can cause great bodily harm."

The trial featured more than a dozen videos from the night that showed what happened before, during and after the shootings. Most of the facts of what happened that night were not up for debate -- rather, at the heart of the trial was the analysis of Rittenhouse's actions and whether they can be considered "reasonable."

The prosecution faced an uphill challenge in the case because Wisconsin law requires the state to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Rittenhouse did not act in self-defense. But there are limits to a self-defense claim.

"The defendant may intentionally use force which is intended or likely to cause death or great bodily harm only if the defendant reasonably believed that the force used was necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself," the jury instructions explain.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Colder, but Sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Sunny, cooler. High: 47

Image

Local Response To Rokita

Image

ISU women

Image

Gobbler Shootout preview

Image

ISU Hoops

Image

'I walked away from a paycheck and I don't regret it' Local chaplain misses prison ministry

Image

PROJECT LIFESAVER

Image

PROJECT LIFESAVER

Image

The sun is set to return - but so is the cold. Kevin breaks it down

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Hopefully their life in prison is hell' Family of murdered 15-year-old reacts to latest news on the case

Image

'it was cold out' Local veteran goes from homeless to helping homeless veterans this Veteran's Day

${article.thumbnail.title}

Federal employees picket outside prison ahead of vaccine mandate deadline

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1752502

Reported Deaths: 28593
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook65945711398
DuPage1137521399
Will958731152
Lake839121104
Kane71207896
Winnebago44553577
Madison41552611
St. Clair37452615
McHenry37138338
Champaign28539203
Peoria27888382
Sangamon26612293
McLean24223227
Tazewell21360346
Rock Island19984371
Kankakee18831263
Kendall17123118
Macon16021255
LaSalle15625291
Vermilion15454208
Adams13871158
DeKalb12877135
Williamson12404181
Whiteside8712188
Coles8332132
Boone832684
Jackson826295
Ogle812094
Grundy779490
Knox7749175
Franklin7526118
Macoupin7388113
Clinton7324105
Marion7297149
Henry699181
Effingham6946103
Jefferson6829147
Stephenson6573101
Livingston6142100
Woodford608692
Randolph5650103
Christian560183
Fulton546285
Monroe5436105
Morgan5232102
Montgomery519183
Logan510676
Lee498965
Bureau471396
Fayette452268
Perry446176
Saline446171
Iroquois444281
McDonough390766
Shelby372451
Jersey354553
Crawford346231
Lawrence343035
Douglas342538
Union319848
Wayne317365
Richland298659
Hancock292135
Clark285842
White285433
Pike276658
Edgar276450
Clay272954
Cass272231
Bond267028
Ford258759
Warren255768
Moultrie252733
Carroll251141
Jo Daviess241729
Johnson239932
Massac226754
De Witt226330
Wabash221819
Mason221253
Mercer221237
Washington218630
Piatt213814
Greene211640
Cumberland198627
Menard184914
Jasper168721
Marshall146523
Hamilton139022
Schuyler114912
Brown109212
Edwards108719
Pulaski107612
Stark85329
Gallatin8089
Alexander79513
Henderson78614
Calhoun7402
Scott7227
Hardin64516
Putnam5994
Pope5716
Unassigned792433
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1061791

Reported Deaths: 17191
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1404952197
Lake692971207
Allen62318851
Hamilton48522476
St. Joseph47021633
Elkhart38040529
Vanderburgh33407493
Tippecanoe29275270
Johnson26324457
Hendricks24968374
Porter24139374
Madison19927434
Clark19469271
Vigo18289308
LaPorte16244259
Monroe15969216
Delaware15876280
Howard15722306
Kosciusko13346156
Hancock12342183
Bartholomew12293186
Warrick11711189
Wayne11612260
Floyd11606225
Grant11103230
Morgan9902187
Boone9410119
Henry8713162
Noble8651118
Dearborn858498
Marshall8583145
Dubois8558135
Cass7798126
Shelby7760126
Lawrence7757180
Jackson727592
DeKalb7056105
Huntington6989103
Gibson6833116
Harrison672995
Knox6677112
Montgomery6668119
Miami6260103
Steuben617483
Putnam615082
Whitley612459
Clinton605175
Wabash5780107
Jasper576888
Jefferson5470102
Ripley528992
Adams516679
Daviess4877116
Scott465378
Wells449793
Greene449297
White449266
Clay444160
Decatur4384107
Fayette421792
Jennings420865
LaGrange399289
Posey391744
Washington372654
Randolph3690106
Fountain354961
Spencer349046
Fulton343270
Sullivan339454
Starke337772
Owen335375
Orange312769
Jay308448
Rush284732
Carroll280637
Franklin277544
Perry275052
Vermillion273156
Parke241430
Tipton239664
Pike236744
Blackford208044
Pulaski198258
Newton171552
Brown165449
Crawford165229
Benton157717
Martin147419
Switzerland140612
Warren127816
Union111416
Ohio89113
Unassigned0573