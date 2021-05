VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A jury verdict is in for a local murder trial.

Jurors found Durend Randall not guilty of murder and involuntary manslaughter.

He was convicted of resisting law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The trial was tied to a shooting death that happened in 2019.

Police said there was a struggle. That incident led to Evann Pershing dying from several gunshot wounds.