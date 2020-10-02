Jurors in Indiana may now receive text and email updates from the court

WABASH VALLEY, Ind (WTHI) - Indiana trial courts can now send texts and emails to jurors.

The messages can include cancellation and rescheduling notices. It is all through an upgrade in the jury management system.

Most of the Wabash Valley uses the system - except for Vigo and Martin Counties.

Jurors can opt-in by responding to a USPS mailed questionnaire sent with the summons from the court.

Getting both the summons and request for information together should reassure potential jurors that they are receiving legitimate notifications from the court.