Clear

Jurors ask about reviewing video on second day of deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial

A jury deliberated for a second day on Wednesday in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial for the fatal shooting of two people and wounding of another during last year's unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 1:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A jury deliberated for a second day on Wednesday in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial for the fatal shooting of two people and wounding of another during last year's unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The 12-person jury, made up of five men and seven women, deliberated on five felony charges for about 8.5 hours on Tuesday. They asked two questions of the court on Tuesday, both to get extra copies of the case's 36-page jury instructions. The jury also asked two questions on Wednesday on how to go about rewatching video evidence from the case.

In addition, defense attorneys on Monday filed a motion for mistrial with prejudice in the trial, accusing the state of intentional "prosecutorial overreach." The seven-page defense motion, obtained by CNN on Wednesday, relates to the prosecution's line of questioning during Rittenhouse's testimony last week as well as concerns about video evidence.

Judge Bruce Schroeder said Wednesday he has not had a chance to read the motion and wants to let the prosecution respond first.

The deliberations come after a two-week trial highlighted by emotional and compelling testimony from Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old at the center of debates around self-defense, gun ownership and Black Lives Matter demonstrations. On the stand, he told jurors -- and the viewing public -- that he acted in self-defense.

"I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself," he testified.

Rittenhouse is charged with five felonies: first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Jurors are also able to consider lesser offenses for two of the five counts. If convicted on the most serious charge, Rittenhouse could face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Schroeder dismissed a misdemeanor weapons possession charge and a non-criminal curfew violation prior to deliberations.

The charges stem from the chaotic unrest last year in the wake of the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man. After instances of rioting and fiery destruction, Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, took a medical kit and an AR-15-style rifle and joined up with a group of other armed people in Kenosha on August 25, 2020.

There, Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum -- who was chasing the teenager and threw a bag at him -- and then tried to flee. A crowd of people pursued the teenager, and Rittenhouse shot at an unidentified man who tried to kick him; fatally shot Anthony Huber, who had hit him with a skateboard; and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, who was armed with a pistol.

Defense motion for mistrial with prejudice
Rittenhouse's defense team on Monday filed a motion for mistrial with prejudice -- meaning the trial would end and there would be no chance for a retrial.

The motion points to two testy exchanges between the judge and Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger over the prosecutor's line of questioning during Rittenhouse's testimony last Wednesday.

In the first incident, the judge sent the jury out of the room and then warned Binger his questioning could be a violation of Rittenhouse's right to remain silent under the Fifth Amendment of the US Constitution. Schroeder initially called the discussion of the defendant's silence a "grave constitutional violation," but he later said it was "right on the borderline."

In the second incident, Schroeder admonished the prosecutor for asking questions about an incident two weeks before the shootings that the judge said would not be permitted into evidence.

Defense attorneys made the court aware last week of their intention to file the motion for mistrial with prejudice.

The motion also resurfaces a heated exchange between attorneys on Friday over a drone video of the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum. The state alleges Rittenhouse can be seen raising and pointing his firearm at a man near Rosenbaum, which they argue provoked the man to start chasing Rittenhouse.

Defense attorneys say in their motion that they were given a compressed version of the drone video that was only 3.6 megabytes, while the state had a higher resolution version that was 11.2 megabytes. Schroeder told attorneys Friday he would let the jury decide on the video.

Prosecutors have not filed a response to the motion. Schroeder said last week he would take the intent to file the mistrial motion under advisement.

Schroeder said Wednesday he had not had an opportunity to read the motion.

"I haven't even had a chance to read the motion to dismiss. I just got it yesterday. And I really think before I rule on a motion, I should let the state respond," he said.

What happened in the trial
Prosecutors called 22 witnesses over the course of six days as they sought to show Rittenhouse acted recklessly that night and provoked Rosenbaum by pointing the rifle at him, setting off the ensuing series of events.

"That is what provokes this entire incident," Binger said in closing arguments. "When the defendant provokes this incident, he loses the right to self-defense. You cannot claim self-defense against a danger you create."

The prosecution portrayed the three other people who confronted the teen as "heroes" trying to stop what they believed to be an active shooting. Binger also questioned the teenager's decision to take a gun into the city in the first place, calling him a "chaos tourist."

However, on the stand, Rittenhouse testified he acted in self-defense when he shot four times at Rosenbaum, who he said had threatened him earlier, chased him, thrown a bag at him and lunged for his gun. Rittenhouse also referred to the three other people he shot at as part of a "mob" chasing him.

He became emotional and broke down into tears during his testimony as he began to recount the initial shooting, leading to a break in the case.

In closing arguments, defense attorney Mark Richards said Rittenhouse feared for his life when he opened fire.

"Every person who was shot was attacking Kyle. One with a skateboard, one with his hands, and one with his feet, one with a gun," Richards said. "Hands and feet can cause great bodily harm."

The trial featured more than a dozen videos from the night that showed what happened before, during and after the shootings. Most of the facts of what happened that night were not up for debate -- rather, at the heart of the trial was the analysis of Rittenhouse's actions and whether they can be considered "reasonable."

The prosecution faced an uphill challenge in the case because Wisconsin law requires the state to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Rittenhouse did not act in self-defense. But there are limits to a self-defense claim.

"The defendant may intentionally use force which is intended or likely to cause death or great bodily harm only if the defendant reasonably believed that the force used was necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself," the jury instructions explain.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
A Breezy, Mild Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers late. High: 67

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Cooper Neese

Image

Neese shining

Image

ISU Football

Image

Northview wins a buzzer over Parke Heritage

Image

Zoe Stewart

Image

Sullivan girls

Image

Renovations needed for Vigo County Schools

Image

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Hopefully their life in prison is hell' Family of murdered 15-year-old reacts to latest news on the case

Image

'it was cold out' Local veteran goes from homeless to helping homeless veterans this Veteran's Day

${article.thumbnail.title}

Federal employees picket outside prison ahead of vaccine mandate deadline

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1747513

Reported Deaths: 28570
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook65783911391
DuPage1134401398
Will955101151
Lake837231104
Kane70975896
Winnebago44345576
Madison41473611
St. Clair37388613
McHenry36997338
Champaign28453203
Peoria27812382
Sangamon26563292
McLean24133227
Tazewell21303346
Rock Island19920371
Kankakee18746263
Kendall17037118
Macon15974255
LaSalle15585291
Vermilion15364207
Adams13817157
DeKalb12824135
Williamson12375181
Whiteside8680188
Coles8303132
Boone828984
Jackson824595
Ogle808394
Grundy777490
Knox7723175
Franklin7513117
Macoupin7372113
Clinton7316105
Marion7267148
Henry697181
Effingham6927102
Jefferson6808147
Stephenson6521100
Livingston613299
Woodford606392
Randolph5646103
Christian559583
Fulton545085
Monroe5425105
Morgan5228102
Montgomery517883
Logan509776
Lee497965
Bureau470096
Fayette451067
Saline445071
Perry444776
Iroquois443281
McDonough389566
Shelby371051
Jersey353053
Crawford345331
Lawrence342735
Douglas342138
Union318648
Wayne316765
Richland296858
Hancock291435
White285433
Clark284642
Edgar275750
Pike275058
Clay272154
Cass272031
Bond266428
Ford258259
Warren255468
Moultrie251933
Carroll250440
Johnson239632
Jo Daviess238829
Massac226154
De Witt225130
Wabash221719
Mason221153
Mercer220337
Washington218130
Piatt212714
Greene210540
Cumberland198027
Menard183314
Jasper168521
Marshall146223
Hamilton138822
Schuyler114612
Brown109012
Edwards107819
Pulaski107412
Stark85329
Gallatin8059
Alexander79313
Henderson78214
Calhoun7302
Scott7227
Hardin64116
Putnam5964
Pope5706
Unassigned812433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1058379

Reported Deaths: 17147
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1402092196
Lake691521207
Allen62055846
Hamilton48366476
St. Joseph46862633
Elkhart37921526
Vanderburgh33348493
Tippecanoe29205270
Johnson26227457
Hendricks24888372
Porter24060374
Madison19845433
Clark19423271
Vigo18252308
LaPorte16184257
Monroe15919212
Delaware15820278
Howard15658305
Kosciusko13293155
Hancock12287181
Bartholomew12242186
Warrick11675189
Floyd11583225
Wayne11573260
Grant11045230
Morgan9875186
Boone9378119
Henry8688162
Noble8591114
Dearborn856098
Dubois8549135
Marshall8529144
Cass7768125
Lawrence7734180
Shelby7724125
Jackson726392
DeKalb6999103
Huntington6959103
Gibson6829116
Harrison672495
Knox6671111
Montgomery6637118
Miami6239103
Putnam613582
Steuben612783
Whitley607159
Clinton603575
Jasper575288
Wabash5741107
Jefferson5430102
Ripley527792
Adams514879
Daviess4861116
Scott463578
White447966
Wells447692
Greene447597
Clay443560
Decatur4365107
Fayette420691
Jennings418465
LaGrange395088
Posey391144
Washington371854
Randolph3683106
Fountain353561
Spencer348646
Fulton341670
Sullivan338953
Starke336872
Owen333875
Orange312369
Jay305747
Rush283132
Carroll280237
Franklin276544
Perry273852
Vermillion272756
Parke240530
Tipton238664
Pike236144
Blackford206844
Pulaski197858
Newton170752
Crawford164929
Brown164049
Benton157317
Martin147119
Switzerland139912
Warren127116
Union110916
Ohio88413
Unassigned0570