Jupiter and Saturn to align creating ‘Christmas Star’

The 'Christmas Star' is set to return in the sky 800 years in the making.

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 10:18 AM
Posted By: David Siple

(WABASH VALLEY) WTHI – The Wabash Valley is expected to have a little treat Monday, December 21st. Saturn and Jupiter are set to overlap and align called “The Great Conjunction”. The two planets will look like a single, bright star in the southwest portions of the night sky.

When was the last time this occurred?

This occurs about every 20 years. However, back in 2000, Saturn and Jupiter did align but they did not appear as close together.
We have to go back to December 21st, 1623. Which was the last time we saw “The Great Conjunction” near Christmas.
German Astronomer Johannes Kepler actually used math and physics to predict the aligning of stars and planets many years ago. What he did not plan, was that “The Great Conjunction” happened close to the sun and people were not likely to see it.
1226 A.D. had another “Great Conjunction” at night and people were likely to see this.

So roughly, it has been 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other and in December. It has been about 800 years since the event occurred at night.

How to watch it in the Wabash Valley?

Over the course of the next few days leading up to December 21st, you will need to get to an area where you can see the southwestern sky all the way to the horizon. An hour after sunset, which will be around 5:30 PM EST, look in the southwestern sky. Jupiter will look like a bright star and Saturn will be slightly fainter and will be just above and left of Jupiter.

On December 21st, Jupiter will overtake it and they will reverse positions in the sky and they will look like a single star.
There will be a limited time to see this so make sure to look in the SW sky right after sunset. The “Christmas Star” is set to line-up about 45 minutes after sunset on the 21st.

Jupiter is around 547 million miles away from Earth and Saturn is about 1 billion miles from Earth!
December 21st is also the Winter Solstice which is the shortest day of the year.

