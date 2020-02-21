Clear

Junior Achievement of the Wabash Valley is searching for volunteers - here's how you can help

A local organization that helps school kids needs your help. Junior Achievement of the Wabash Valley sends volunteers into classrooms in Vigo County.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 10:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization that helps school kids needs your help. Junior Achievement of the Wabash Valley sends volunteers into classrooms in Vigo County.

They teach the students financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and the value of the dollar. Life skills the kids will need in adulthood.

There's a huge response from teachers wanting this help - but there aren't enough volunteers.

That's why the group is holding a volunteer drive. The curriculum is laid out for you...and only five hours of your time is needed.

"We hear a lot about our kids today and they don't know the value of the dollar or ya know they're too into their phones all the time. But I've done Junior Achievement for years now and I tell you when you actually take the time to ask these kids questions about business and questions about money, they have answers. They do they are very critical thinkers...it just takes somebody asking them those questions, so really I think you'll learn a lot and be about to have really great value in helping them think through these life skills," Courtney Chipol said.

150 volunteers are needed by mid-March. If you are interested in volunteering click here. 

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

