Junior Achievement of the Wabash Valley in need of volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Junior Achievement of the Wabash Valley dedicates itself to teaching kids financial literacy.

The organization is behind the yearly 'Real Life' program.

It gives students a look at what it's like to live in the real world.

As part of the program, students learn how to budget money, balance checkbooks, and shop for groceries.

Now the organization needs your help.

It is looking for volunteers to help with the 'Financial Planning for Real Life Program.'

Organizers say around 1,200 students go through that program, and they would like to have 200 volunteers.

To get involved, click here.