Juneteenth celebrations continue into the weekend with the first Terre Haute Community Day.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- On 17th and Liberty streets in Terre Haute, a special celebration.

The first-ever Juneteenth Terre Haute day.

Everything black-owned and black organized and it's all to mark Juneteenth.

"It means me. I am juneteenth. It was the day that we got our freedom to be people so it means a celebration of life. It means everything to me cause it means history," said Daniel Shouse, one of the organizers.

He said this was one of his childhood dreams to see in the community he grew up in.

"We are trying to show unity. Terre Haute is a big family place. So we're all connected so it's important for us to show the youth unity. And unity starts with the adults," said Shouse.

This celebration is important right now more than ever, according to Shouse.

He said with protest and riots around the nation it's crucial for black culture to be shown for all the good it brings, from the food to black-owned businesses to guest speakers.

"This is our independence day," said Theo Morgan. He helped Shouse turn this dream into a reality.

"I don't care who you are what race you are let's just come out and celebrate Terre Haute. It takes a community to build a community," said Morgan.

Shouse said it brings him joy seeing so many smile in his community.

"There's not just one color here we are all in this community. This means everything to me. I've waited my whole life for this moment," said Shouse.

The plan is to offer this event every year.

Organizers say they want to turn this area into a community center.