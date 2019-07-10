Clear
June rainfall continues to impact local farmers

Ag officials say IN's corn crop is expected to be the worst quality in 30 years.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 7:23 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Corn and soybean progress is still significantly behind previous years. 

The latest report from the USDA states Indiana's corn crop this year is expected to be the lowest quality in 30 years. The report shows that as of July 7, 98% of Indiana corn is planted and 93% of beans. 

Warmer and drier conditions recently are allowing farmers to spend more time in the fields, but it's not alleviating the effects of June's heavy rainfall. 

Farmers are currently focused on re-planting, side-dressing corn and finishing up spraying. 

"It is going to be one of those years that us farmers want to get behind us," says Vigo County farmer, Brad Burbrink.

Despite the challenges, Burbrink says he is still working towards producing the best crops he can. 

