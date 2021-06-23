Bringing awareness to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) -- June is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month. Local health experts say this is a time to break the stigma and educate others about PTSD.

Each year 8 million Americans are living with PTSD. Health experts say there are many myths surrounding this disorder, and it may be more common than people think.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is a disorder that some people develop after experiencing a scary, dangerous, or life-threatening event. One of the biggest myths surrounding PTSD is that only military members experience it.

"We sometimes fail to realize that individuals in our own communities are also exposed to community violence, unrest, grief and loss issues, and that can be a trauma in itself," Sara Chambers, a therapist at the Hamilton Center, said.

It is true that PTSD is seen more readily in military members, but research shows that 7-8% of civilians are also diagnosed with PTSD at any point in their lifetime. They say PTSD looks different from person to person. One person's experience may be significantly different from someone else.

"Trauma can be anything," Chambers said. "It doesn't have to be a very specific thing. If someone says that an experience was a traumatizing event for them, we have to acknowledge that is what it was, even if it wasn't a traumatizing event to us."

There are many ways to support those living with PTSD. Health experts say it's important to be patient and to not pressure them to talk about their experience. Instead, let them bring it up if they want to. Additionally, it's very important to avoid denying or minimizing their experiences and to never talk over their feelings or fears.

"We want to be very mindful of all of those things," Chambers said. "The most important thing is that we validate their experience above all else and be there for them. Sometimes we may not have the words, but just being a presence can do a lot more than what we even realize. Just being in the moment with them is important."

If you or a loved one is struggling with PTSD, there is support available for you. For local support, the Hamilton Center has resources available for you. Click here to be directed to their website.

Additionally, to learn more about PTSD, click here for the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs, and click here for the National Institute of Mental Health.