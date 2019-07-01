June Look Back

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that June has come and gone, how did it pan out?

What may be surprising is the temperatures.

We only had 3 days above average, 12 days about average, and 15 days below average.

So the month was largely about or below average.

Rainfall was a different story.

At our station, we recorded 4. 51 inches of rain.

The average is 4.14 inches.

Many of you saw more though, especially places with severe weather.

There were confirmed tornado touchdowns in Greene and Owen counties, but many of you also saw things such as straight-line winds, or microbursts.