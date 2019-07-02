July weather outlook

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that we're into a new month, and we're starting off hot, how does the rest of the month look?

Storm Team 10 looks at something called the climate prediction center.

What that does, is it gives us a good possibility for what things could look like over the next few weeks.

While July has started off steamy, the next week, to two weeks look like we could be about average.

We also look like there could be a small chance to get some below average temperatures in here.

What about rainfall?

We are right on the line of "average" and "slightly above average".

Keep in mind, the closer we get to a specific day, the better and more accurate the forecast will be.