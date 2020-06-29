July 4th Celebration continues in Terre Haute, guidelines in place for COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - City officials say they expect a nice crowd, for its 4th of July Celebration, on Saturday.

With Indiana set to enter stage five of its reopening phase, city leaders are setting guidelines for the event at Fairbanks Park.

No alcohol, personal fireworks or pets are allowed.

You're also asked to stay with your group, near or in your car, and social distance from others.

"I really think that it's really going to be kind of a kickoff for the summer this weekend," said Mayor Duke Bennett, "and I would expect more, and more people to be out and doing things, and just keep in mind that COVID-19 is still out there."

Saturday's celebration starts with food vendors at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10.

Terre Haute Police will monitor the event and enforce park rules/regulations.

In case of rain, a date is set for Sunday, July 5th.