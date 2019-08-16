Judges select a winner for Ribs on the River

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ribs on the River is still taking place at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.

This time, News 10's Fork in the Road team was able to get in on the fun.

The Fork in the Road crew, along with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett took part in rib judging.

The judges picked 'Pigfoot Barbecue' as the winner.

He told us his St. Louis style ribs have a unique flavor.

"It's kind of a little specialty. You get a little taste o the way we cook it and it's good," Kevin Foot told us.

Saturday is the final day of the event.