Judge to reconsider sentence for Greene County man serving life for 1995 murder

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge is reconsidering the sentence for a man convicted of murder.
The case dates all the way back to 1995.
Jerry Russell Sr. is serving a life sentence for the abduction and murder of Pam Foddrill.
Online court records show a judge granted a motion between Russell and the state on Monday.
It dismisses Russell's request for post conviction relief.
With that agreement, the judge is hearing arguments for a new sentence.
Another hearing should take place on Friday.
