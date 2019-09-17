Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Judge to reconsider sentence for Greene County man serving life for 1995 murder

A judge is reconsidering the sentence for a man convicted of murder.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 2:17 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 2:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Photo Gallery 3 Images

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge is reconsidering the sentence for a man convicted of murder.

The case dates all the way back to 1995.

Jerry Russell Sr. is serving a life sentence for the abduction and murder of Pam Foddrill.

Online court records show a judge granted a motion between Russell and the state on Monday.

It dismisses Russell's request for post conviction relief.

With that agreement, the judge is hearing arguments for a new sentence.

Another hearing should take place on Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Sunny and warm again.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10's 1995 Coverage of case involving Jerry Russell Sr.

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Fall Time Healing With Judy Monday September 23rd 1pm-4pm

Image

Tuesday: partly cloudy, warm. high: 86

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

WV vs. Northview

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

NAACP and VCSC team up to discuss school safety and gun violence

Image

ISU preps for EIU

Image

Moala wins MVFC DPOW

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator