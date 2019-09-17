Judge to reconsider sentence for Greene County man serving life for 1995 murder

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge is reconsidering the sentence for a man convicted of murder.

The case dates all the way back to 1995.

Jerry Russell Sr. is serving a life sentence for the abduction and murder of Pam Foddrill.

Online court records show a judge granted a motion between Russell and the state on Monday.

It dismisses Russell's request for post conviction relief.

With that agreement, the judge is hearing arguments for a new sentence.

Another hearing should take place on Friday.