Judge sentences woman in Crawford County, Illinois murder case

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An Oblong, Illinois woman has been sentenced in connection to her mother's murder.

Kristine Phillippe, 41, was sentenced to 18 years with the Illinois Department of Corrections on Wednesday. An additional three years will be served on supervised release.

Phillippe pleaded guilty to home invasion. The judge dismissed the other charges, including murder.

In July of 2018, police accused Phillippe and her boyfriend, Jason Strawbridge, of killing Phillippe's mother, Sandra Kendall. Kendall had filed a protective order against Phillippe just before her murder, according to police.

In August, a judge sentenced Jason Strawbridge to 45 years in prison.