Judge sentences woman in Crawford County, Illinois murder case

A judge has sentenced a woman in a Crawford County, Illinois murder case. She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the case.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 9:42 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An Oblong, Illinois woman has been sentenced in connection to her mother's murder.

Kristine Phillippe, 41, was sentenced to 18 years with the Illinois Department of Corrections on Wednesday. An additional three years will be served on supervised release. 

Phillippe pleaded guilty to home invasion. The judge dismissed the other charges, including murder.

ORIGINAL STORY | "ONE TIME IS TOO MANY" SHERIFF REACTS TO RECENT MURDER CASE 

In July of 2018, police accused Phillippe and her boyfriend, Jason Strawbridge, of killing Phillippe's mother, Sandra Kendall. Kendall had filed a protective order against Phillippe just before her murder, according to police.

In August, a judge sentenced Jason Strawbridge to 45 years in prison.

