Judge sentences man transporting $5 million in drugs through Vigo County to probation

A judge has sentenced a man accused of transporting $5 million worth of drugs through the area.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 2:56 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 2:57 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has sentenced a man accused of transporting $5 million worth of drugs through the area.

Ravinder Kaler entered a plea agreement.

According to online court records, he entered a guilty plea to dealing in cocaine and meth.

The judge suspended the 10-year prison sentence for each charge.

Instead, Kaler will serve nine years and 353 days of informal probation.

He was arrested in October of last year along I-70 in Vigo County.

They said the semi-trailer he was driving contained 220 pounds of cocaine and 70 pounds of meth.

