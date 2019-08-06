Judge sentences man transporting $5 million in drugs through Vigo County to probation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has sentenced a man accused of transporting $5 million worth of drugs through the area.
Ravinder Kaler entered a plea agreement.
According to online court records, he entered a guilty plea to dealing in cocaine and meth.
LINK | HUNDREDS OF POUNDS OF COCAINE AND METH FOUND AT VIGO COUNTY WEIGH STATION, STREET VALUE OF OVER $5 MILLION
The judge suspended the 10-year prison sentence for each charge.
Instead, Kaler will serve nine years and 353 days of informal probation.
He was arrested in October of last year along I-70 in Vigo County.
They said the semi-trailer he was driving contained 220 pounds of cocaine and 70 pounds of meth.
