Judge sentences man for Terre Haute drive-by shooting case

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has sentenced a man for a drive-by shooting case in Terre Haute.

On Thursday, the judge ordered Davonte Brown to 16 years. Eight of those years will be spent in prison. The other eight will be formal probation.

This is under a plea to the aggravated battery charge.

A judge dismissed the other three charges, including attempted murder.

Brown's charges are tied to a drive-by shooting in August of 2018. A teenager was shot.

Police said Brown was hanging out of a car as he fired his gun.