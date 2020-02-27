VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has sentenced a man for a drive-by shooting case in Terre Haute.
On Thursday, the judge ordered Davonte Brown to 16 years. Eight of those years will be spent in prison. The other eight will be formal probation.
LINK | VIGO COUNTY MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER FILES PLEA AGREEMENT
This is under a plea to the aggravated battery charge.
A judge dismissed the other three charges, including attempted murder.
Brown's charges are tied to a drive-by shooting in August of 2018. A teenager was shot.
Police said Brown was hanging out of a car as he fired his gun.
Related Content
- Judge sentences man for Terre Haute drive-by shooting case
- Terre Haute woman sentenced for shooting
- Local man sentenced for his part in Terre Haute shooting
- Terre Haute man sentenced for child molesting
- Terre Haute man sentenced for burglary
- Terre Haute man sentenced for child solicitation
- Terre Haute man sentenced for 2018 murder
- Terre Haute's new city judge sworn in
- Terre Haute teen sentenced for shooting gas station clerk
- Terre Haute arsonist sentenced for 2018 fire
Scroll for more content...